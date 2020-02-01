Live at 1pm ET: Chiefs, 49ers insiders give final preview of Sunday’s matchup on Big Game Bound

The Big Game

Big Game Bound streams all week long at 1:00pm ET live from Radio Row in Miami

by: J.B. Biunno

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI, Fla. — It’s time to hear from the reporters who have covered the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers all season long.

FOX4 Kansas City Sports Anchor Rob Collins and KRON4 Sports Anchor Kate Rooney will headline our final two Team Focus segments in Saturday’s Big Game Bound from Radio Row! Join the action at 1:00pm ET right here on this app or site.

Super Bowl Champion Ricardo Lockette will also join the show, followed by sports business analyst Darren Rovell, who breaks down sports betting for this Sunday’s game.

Co-hosting today are WOOD-TV’s Jack Doles, FOX8’s Chris Hagan, and WFLA’s J.B. Biunno!

Big Game Bound streams live on this site all week long at 1 p.m. eastern / 12c with guests previewing Super Bowl LIV between the Chiefs and 49ers.

LATEST STORIES:



