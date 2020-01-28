Local businesses looking to cash in as thousands flood Miami for Super Bowl week

Live Now
MIAMI (NEXSTAR) — With thousands of people expected to flood Miami for Super Bowl week, local businesses are eager to cash in.

“It’s going to be crazy,” a bartender at Havana 1957 said. “We’re expecting a lot of traffic.”

Nearly 300,000 people are expected to arrive in South Florida this week, and local businesses along the Lincoln Road Mall strip are going above and beyond to attract guests as they hit the beach.

“We went to the beach yesterday and it was fully packed,” tourist Brianna Sovring said. “We barely found a spot.”

With the Big Game just days away, many storefronts are decked out with displays featuring Super Bowl LIV footballs and plenty of team swag.

And with temperatures expected in the 70s all week long, bartender Michel Alvarez said he expects his restaurant to thrive with an influx of tourists in town looking to experience authentic Cuban cuisine — and possibly one of their classic Mojitos, too.

“Cheers!” Alvarez said after showing Nexstar’s Blair Ledet how he mixes up their flagship cocktail.

“I’m planning to make good money and go on vacation,” he added.

Alvarez also offered his take on who will prevail on Sunday.

“San Francisco, Super Bowl 2020, we’re going to be champions.”

