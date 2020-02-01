Meet Mini-Mahomes: NICU babies decked out for Super Bowl

The Big Game
Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — Chiefs pride isn’t just for adults. Infants at the NICU are in getting in the Super Bowl spirit too!

Before the Chiefs lefts for Miami, mascot KC Wolf stopped by the NICU at the University of Kansas Hospital. He greeted the tiniest Chiefs fans who were dressed up in custom outfits and ready for their photo-op.

The families, who are Chiefs fans themselves, say this is a bright spot during their stay.

“It’s pretty cool. With all of the stuff we had to go through and with him being here for so long, these little perks are really nice to have people come to visit and KC Wolf to come by. The nurses here have been really great. They got him all dressed up, looking like Patrick Mahomes,” said father Eric Reeves.

All of the costumes and outfits were made by the NICU nurses.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

