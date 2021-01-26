Miley Cyrus to play Super Bowl concert for vaccinated frontline workers

The Big Game

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 31st: In this image released on December 31, Miley Cyrus performs at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021 broadcast on December 31, 2020 and January 1, 2021. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for dick clark productions)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Miley Cyrus is gearing up to perform a live show for frontline workers, at a pre-game event for the 55th Super Bowl.

The NFL announced that 7,500 vaccinated health care workers have been invited to attend Super Bowl LV on 7 Feburary 2021 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida and watch Cyrus perform at the inaugural Tik Tok Tailgate event at the same location, that afternoon.

The star posted about her excitement on her official social media accounts.

“I can’t wait to put on a show for the NFL’s honored guests before the game” Cyrus wrote. “Health care workers from Tampa and around the country!”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Mugshot Bill

NDC JAN 26

Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/26

BSC Basketball

Bishop Ryan Girl's Basketball

Hettinger-Scranton Girl's Basketball

Legacy Boy's Basketball

ATW: David Tries It w/ Majettes Hockey

ATW: BSC's Buster Gilliss

ATW: Mic'd Up with Coach Brandt

Transgender Athlete Bill

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/25

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/25

NDC JAN 25

Monday, January 25th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

Jesse White

ND National Guard Returns

Plays of the Week

Emergency car kit

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss
doleslogo

Veteran sports anchor Jack Doles hosts our weekly digital show Big Game Bound Thursdays at 1 p.m. ET. Each week, we spotlight the biggest storylines and games across the NFL utilizing our embedded reporters covering teams across the country. As always, we're keeping an eye on who might be headed to the Big Game!


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News