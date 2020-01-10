Live Now
Minnesota Vikings land spot in Big Game Bound's Top 5

The Big Game
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (NEXSTAR) — The bye-week breaks are over for the top two seeds in the AFC and NFC after a wild wild-card weekend to open the NFL playoffs. That means it’s back to work for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Same for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers and Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, too.

The 49ers are the top seed in the NFC and they take on the visiting Vikings in the first game Saturday. That’s followed by the Ravens, the No. 1 team in the AFC, hosting the Titans. On Sunday, it’s the Chiefs at home against the Texans, followed by the Seahawks at the Packers.

With only eight teams remaining in the NFL, our Big Game Bound analyst Ty Hallock reexamines his top 5 teams. And while some familiar faces may remain in those first few spots, you may be surprised to see the Minnesota Vikings break into the list.

