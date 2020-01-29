Minority coaches ready for opportunities on and off the field

The Big Game

MIAMI (NEXSTAR) — Minority coaches are getting their opportunity on the NFL’s biggest stage, and some say it’s time for more.

Sunday’s game will feature the league’s top offenses vs. one of the league’s best defenses as Eric Bienemy, offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs goes against San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

Saleh is paving the way for Arab Americans in football. He was considered for the Cleveland Browns head coaching job, prior to the selection of Kevin Stefanski. Saleh says the decision wasn’t disheartening, however.

Robert Saleh

“No, I wouldn’t say that because you still have to go do your job and work the best you can and if you’re given the opportunity, you do the best you can do in that opportunity,” Saleh said.

Bienemy, who is African-American, was also considered for head coaching positions following the regular season. Much like Saleh, he was honored to be considered.

Eric Bienemy

“That was a great process that I had an opportunity to take part of,” Bienemy said. “Not everybody has that opportunity.”

One first time opportunity in the Super Bowl will be a woman coaching on the sidelines. Coach Katie Sowers, an offensive assistant for the 49ers, hopes more coaching opportunities are available for women in the future.

“I think part of it is a lot of them don’t know that there are opportunities out there,” she said, ‘that’s one thing we need to continue to open doors and show women that truly, anything is possible.”

Katie Sowers

Super Bowl LIV will also mark the first time in NFL history that five African-American officials will ever work any game.

