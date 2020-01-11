NFL playoff schedule: What games are on this weekend?

The Big Game

Here's the divisional round schedule for the NFL playoffs and where to watch every game

Posted: / Updated:

Here’s the divisional round schedule for the NFL playoffs and where to watch every game:

Saturday, January 11
49ers vs. Vikings – 4:30 p.m. ET – NBC
Ravens vs. Titans – 8 p.m. ET – CBS

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) The San Francisco 49ers feature such a fearsome pass defense it’s no surprise teams look to run to exploit an advantage. The Minnesota Vikings have a back capable of doing just that in Dalvin Cook.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – For the Titans, playing the Ravens in Baltimore in the divisional round is a chance for payback for playoff losses in Music City in 2000 and 2008 when Tennessee had the NFL’s best record.

Sunday, January 12
Chiefs vs. Texans – 3 p.m. – ET CBS
Packers vs. Seahawks – 6:30 p.m. ET Fox

RENTON, Wash. (AP) – Going to Green Bay is difficult enough in January. But for the Seahawks on Sunday there’s more than just an eight-game losing streak at Lambeau. Seattle has lost its last eight road games in this round of the postseason.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have injury issues heading into tomorrow’s AFC divisional-round matchup with the visiting Houston Texans. Defensive tackle Chris Jones didn’t practice yesterday and was listed on the injury report Thursday after coach Andy Reid said he had “tweaked his calf” at practice the previous day. Receiver Travis Kelce is listed as questionable and has been limited all week with a knee injury that Reid characterized as “a bruise.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Friday Night Frenzy pt 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy pt 1"

Friday Night Frenzy pt 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy pt 2"

UMary Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Bball"

Beer Sales Increase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beer Sales Increase"

Friday, January 10th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, January 10th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Preventing Birth Defects

Thumbnail for the video titled "Preventing Birth Defects"

Australian Wildfires

Thumbnail for the video titled "Australian Wildfires"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/10"

Bike Race

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bike Race"

Knitting for Australia

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knitting for Australia"

SWAT in Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "SWAT in Bismarck"

Business Beat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business Beat"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

2020 Construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "2020 Construction"

Wilkinson Boxing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wilkinson Boxing"

Trying to Box

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trying to Box"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/10"

Low Wind Chills Last All Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Low Wind Chills Last All Day"

FURRY FRIDAY

Thumbnail for the video titled "FURRY FRIDAY"

All Saints Soup Kitchen

Thumbnail for the video titled "All Saints Soup Kitchen"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge