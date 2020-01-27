NFL writer John Clayton predicts Mahomes will propel Chiefs to Super Bowl win

The Big Game

by: Jack Doles

Posted:

MIAMI (NEXSTAR) — If you’re looking for an action-packed Super Bowl, longtime NFL reporter and commentator John Clayton says you’re going to like Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

Clayton predicts we won’t get a 13-3 game like we saw in 2019. Instead, an offensive explosion is likely. He added it’s going to be difficult for San Francisco to outscore Mahomes and the Chiefs.

“What you like is that you have two offensive teams. That’s what I think the best matchup is,” Clayton said of the game. “What you like is an offensive Super Bowl.”

Clayton said Patrick Mahomes is the best of the two quarterbacks and that’s why he’s predicting a victory for Kansas City. He added Mahomes has the ability to make key adjustments that ultimately win games.

“He’s like the ultimate running quarterback,” Clayton said of Mahomes. “He’s got the ability to adjust and make the throw with the old baseball arm.

Clayton said in addition to physical ability, Mahomes has the leadership skills you need to go all the way.

“You saw from his first year, this is the quarterback that’s going to get Andy Reid his first Super Bowl ring,” said Clayton. “The question is: is it this year?”

