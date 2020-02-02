No 49ers Super Bowl party here: Wine confiscated at California jail

The Big Game

by: KRON4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Deputies confiscated several bags of illegally made alcohol from inmates at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin ahead of Sunday’s big game.

“There will be no super bowl party at Santa Rita Jail tomorrow,” the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said in an Instagram post. “Good work by our team on duty today.”

The post included an image of the deputies along with several bags of what deputies said was “illegally made jail house alcohol from fruit and juice.”

The alcoholic beverage made in jails from fruits and other ingredients is also known as “prison wine” and “Pruno.”

Deputies made the sweep ahead of the Super Bowl which will feature the San Francisco 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hockey"

Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Basketball"

NFL Honors Veterans

Thumbnail for the video titled "NFL Honors Veterans"

Macmillan update - February

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macmillan update - February"

Under-reported Spill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Under-reported Spill"

Snowmobile Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snowmobile Safety"

100 Years of Like

Thumbnail for the video titled "100 Years of Like"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 2-1-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 2-1-20"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-1-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-1-20"

Real Life Superhero

Thumbnail for the video titled "Real Life Superhero"

Frenzy Second Block

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frenzy Second Block"

Frenzy First Block

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frenzy First Block"

Linton HMB Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton HMB Wrestling"

Underwood Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Underwood Bball"

Linton HMB Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton HMB Bball"

Century Boys Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Boys Bball"

Friday, January 31st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, January 31st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus"

Overdue Books

Thumbnail for the video titled "Overdue Books"

Road to Recovery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road to Recovery"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge