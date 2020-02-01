Patrick Mahomes reaches rockstar status in Kansas City

The Big Game

by: Austin Kellerman

MIAMI (NEXSTAR) — The Kansas CIty Chiefs have gotten this far for the first time in 50 years. They won their only Super Bowl in the 1969 season against the Minnesota Vikings.  On Sunday, it’s win or go home.

WDAF Sports Director Rob Collins joined Big Game Bound Saturday to talk about what the Super Bowl appearance and potential win could do for the team and city.

“Everyone in Kansas City is nuts!  Every day is red day,” Collins said.  “It’s a fever pitch as we get closer to the big game.”

Collins argued quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the biggest star in Kansas City since George Brett.

“People are eating his cereal and drinking his water!”

Collins said Mahomes doesn’t want to go down the same path as a Dan Marino – a star quarterback who never won the big one.  Collins noted the team needs to lean on its veterans who have played in the Super Bowl before.

And while Mahomes could certainly lay the foundation for his legacy on Sunday, a win in the Super Bowl could be the bow on the stellar career of Coach Andy Reid.

“I think everyone is so invested to make sure that happens,” said Collins.

(The Assocated Press contributed to this report)

