PHOTOS: Fans arrive for Super Bowl LIV

The Big Game
Posted: / Updated:

Fans arrive before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

MIAMI (AP) — The NFL crowns its champion tonight when the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. The doors to Hard Rock Stadium are open and the fans are starting to arrive!

San Francisco is going for a record-tying sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy, which would equal the record held by Pittsburgh and New England. The 49ers haven’t won it all since the 1994 season.

The Chiefs haven’t been to the big game since 1970, when they beat the Minnesota Vikings in final AFL-NFL matchup. Their founder, Lamar Hunt, is credited with coming up with the name Super Bowl.

  • Drew Johnson arrives before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • Kansas City Chiefs fans Kathy Helms, left, and her son Michael pose for photos before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • Fans look search for their seats before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • Kansas City Chiefs fan Ben Garavesh before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
  • San Francisco 49ers fan Mike Kelly before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
  • Glenda Rutmo performs with Ritmo Palooza before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
  • A Kansas City Chiefs fan speaks before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hockey"

Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Basketball"

NFL Honors Veterans

Thumbnail for the video titled "NFL Honors Veterans"

Macmillan update - February

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macmillan update - February"

Under-reported Spill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Under-reported Spill"

Snowmobile Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snowmobile Safety"

100 Years of Like

Thumbnail for the video titled "100 Years of Like"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 2-1-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 2-1-20"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-1-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-1-20"

Real Life Superhero

Thumbnail for the video titled "Real Life Superhero"

Frenzy Second Block

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frenzy Second Block"

Frenzy First Block

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frenzy First Block"

Linton HMB Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton HMB Wrestling"

Underwood Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Underwood Bball"

Linton HMB Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton HMB Bball"

Century Boys Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Boys Bball"

Friday, January 31st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, January 31st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus"

Overdue Books

Thumbnail for the video titled "Overdue Books"

Road to Recovery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road to Recovery"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge