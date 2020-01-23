PHOTOS: One of NFL’s most handsome players headlining Super Bowl

The Big Game

by: Austin Kellerman

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS, Texas (NEXSTAR) — There’s no doubt Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson are pretty dreamy, but it’s possible the most handsome quarterback to ever play in a Super Bowl will take the field in Miami.

Yes, we’re talking about Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers.

Even the manliest of men can admit Jimmy G is quite a hunk.

A Google search will show you Garoppolo tops plenty of lists showcasing the league’s most handsome players. And it appears his own teammates would agree he deserves heartthrob status.

San Francisco’s George Kittle and Joe Staley were caught on camera earlier this season talking about Garoppolo’s chin.

We’ve put together this photo gallery from Getty to let you judge for yourself:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

