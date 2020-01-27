Planters pauses Mr. Peanut Super Bowl promotion following Kobe Bryant’s death

DALLAS, Texas (NEXSTAR) — Kraft Heinz Co. told The Wall Street Journal it is temporarily pausing promotion surrounding its Super Bowl stunt where the company killed off Mr. Peanut. The move is in direct response to Kobe Bryant’s death Sunday in a helicopter crash.

“We wanted you to know that we are saddened by this weekend’s news and Planters has paused all campaign activities, including paid media, and will evaluate next steps through a lens of sensitivity to those impacted by this tragedy,” the spokesman said in a statement to WSJ.

Last week, Planters released an ad where Mr. Peanut dies while saving others.  The company planned to air a funeral for the 104-year-old icon during the second quarter of the big game.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Planters is continuing with plans to air the ad.

For the time being, the pause only impacted paid advertising and promotion.

