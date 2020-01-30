Richard Sherman tweets about getting ‘random’ blood tests just days before Super Bowl

The Big Game

by: Alexa Mae Asperin

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (KRON) – San Francisco 49ers’ Richard Sherman is taking to social media to voice his concerns about the NFL’s drug-testing policy.

The cornerback tweeted Thursday he had submitted to a “random PED and blood test two weeks in a row” ahead of the Super Bowl game on Sunday.

“So a Random PED and Blood test two weeks in a row?! I gotta go play the lottery I must be the most lucky man in the world,” Sherman tweeted.

“I wonder how many other player have to get blood taken before the Super Bowl. Probably a very exclusive fraternity,” he added in second tweet.

You can read more about the NFL’s drug policies here.

