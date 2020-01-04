Saints, Vikings open postseason with 5th playoff meeting

The Big Game
Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings are meeting in the playoffs for the fifth time. They’ve met twice in the postseason in the past decade and both games were thrillers.

New Orleans defeated Minnesota in overtime in the NFC title game in the 2009 season. The Vikings prevailed on a 61-yard TD as time expired in the divisional round in the 2017 season.

The Saints were 13-3 this season. That tied for the best record in the NFC. But they lost out in a three-way tie-breaker with San Francisco and Green Bay for a top-two seed and first-round bye.

WGNO Sports Director Ed Daniels joined Big Game Bound’s Jack Doles to discuss what the Saints need to do to pull out a victory against a strong Vikings team. You can watch their conversation in the video above.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

T-Mobile

Thumbnail for the video titled "T-Mobile"

Savvy Owl

Thumbnail for the video titled "Savvy Owl"

Friday. January 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday. January 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/3"

MAFB Fire Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAFB Fire Update"

New Superintendent

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Superintendent"

Flasher Schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flasher Schools"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/3"

Fire Follow-Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire Follow-Up"

How Did 2019 Stack Up To An Average Year?

Thumbnail for the video titled "How Did 2019 Stack Up To An Average Year?"

Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 1/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 1/3"

A Warm & Windy Weekend Ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Warm & Windy Weekend Ahead"

New Treatment

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Treatment"

furry friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "furry friday"

Kidder County vs Ellendale

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kidder County vs Ellendale"

Ice Jams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Jams"

New Freeze

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Freeze"

Structure Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Structure Fire"

Thursday, January 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, January 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Beulah BBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah BBall"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge