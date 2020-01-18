Shanahan: ‘No injuries to report’ ahead of 49ers NFC Championship game

The Big Game

by: Tristi Rodriguez and Philippe Djegal

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA CLARA (KRON) — Everyone was all in during the 49ers practice on Friday just two days before the big game.

“These Friday groups are getting bigger. No injuries to report,” Head Coach Kyle Shanahan said. “So, everyone’s full-go, good to go.”

The Niners are preparing to host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in the NFC Championship.

The winner will advance to Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

Kwon Alexander used his favorite word to describe Friday’s practice.

“It felt legendary to have everybody back,” he said. “Everybody got that connection and know how to work with each other. We ready to go out there and play big.”

Alexander suffered a torn pectoral during Week 9’s 28-25 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 31. He was ruled out for the rest of the season.

He returned to practice for the first time in the beginning of January.

49ers sent out a brief scare earlier this week when it was reported that George Kittle (ankle) wasn’t practicing.

He and Dee Ford (quadricep, hamstring) didn’t participate in Wednesday’s practice, which led to panic for many fans.

But that fear soon ended when the two returned to practice the following day.

Now the confident squad is working towards a second consecutive playoff win, overriding any pressure that comes with playing in an NFC Championship game.

“I think just the camaraderie in our team, everybody having a different type of love for each other is what separated us this entire year,” Fred Warner said. “And obviously the way we work day in and day out, I think that shows on Sunday.”

The Niners worked hard to earn a chance to claim the number one seed and play Sunday’s showdown at home.

But no one’s taking the Packers lightly, despite a blow out victory against the same guys in the regular season.

Overall, both teams finished with the same record.

“Not to relax on them, treat them as a team that we ain’t ever played before,” Kendrick Bourne said. “Don’t cut no slack or take it easy. We just gotta play the way we’ve been playing.”

