StubHub sells more Super Bowl Tickets to Missouri, Kansas fans than California

The Big Game

by: Fox4kc.com Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

Kansas City Chiefs fans cheer against the Houston Texans during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at NRG Stadium on January 9, 2016 in Houston, Texas. Kansas City won 30 to 0. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — New data from StubHub suggests Chiefs fans may have a slight upper hand against the 49ers in number of fans at the big game.

Of the tickets sold so far, 11 percent have come from Missouri and 8 percent have come from Kansas. That edges out California just barely, which has 18 percent of tickets.

It looks fairly close with the Midwest edging out the West Coast by just 1 percent. However, a whopping 9 percent went to fans from Texas, and we all know that’s where Patrick Mahomes is originally from.

Regardless, the seats will be a sea of red come Super Bowl Sunday in Miami. However, the deficit seems to be in the scarlett.

Here are some other fun ticket facts:

  • Fans are coming from nine countries, the top three being the US, Mexico and Canada
  • Fans are coming from 37 states
  • Ticket sales increased by 363 percent between Friday, Jan. 18 and the following Monday
  • Average ticket price is $7,000, the most expensive Super Bowl yet

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Friday Night Frenzy - Class B, Class A Basketball, Gymnastics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy - Class B, Class A Basketball, Gymnastics"

Friday Night Frenzy - Wrestling, Swimming, Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy - Wrestling, Swimming, Hockey"

Joan Kahl Passes Away

Thumbnail for the video titled "Joan Kahl Passes Away"

New Dance Studio

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Dance Studio"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Surrey Pizza Place

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surrey Pizza Place"

Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Basketball"

Friday, January 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, January 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Winter Donations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter Donations"

TMAR

Thumbnail for the video titled "TMAR"

DOCR

Thumbnail for the video titled "DOCR"

Lincoln Water

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Water"

Prison Hiring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prison Hiring"

Brianna Diede

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brianna Diede"

Cookies 4 You

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cookies 4 You"

Muus Lumber & Hardware

Thumbnail for the video titled "Muus Lumber & Hardware"

Souris Valley Animal Shelter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Souris Valley Animal Shelter"

Pawsitively Furbulous Grooming

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pawsitively Furbulous Grooming"

MAFB Airman

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAFB Airman"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge