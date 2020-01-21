Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Senate Impeachment Trial

Super Bowl Commercials: Molly Ringwald to star alongside an avocado

The Big Game

by: Austin Kellerman

Posted: / Updated:

Molly Ringwald poses alongside an avacado (YouTube)

IRVING, Texas (NEXSTAR) — It’s never too early for companies to start teasing their Super Bowl commercials, right?

80s megastar Molly Ringwald will make an appearance in the 2nd quarter of the big game alongside — avocados.

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) made the announcement in their first teaser titled “Tiara.”

“Our creative concept is a lot of fun and brings together a few of our favorite things – avocados, Molly Ringwald and of course, humor,” said Kevin Hamilton, head of brand marketing, PR & strategy at Avocados From Mexico via a news release. “We felt Molly was the perfect fit for the brand given her prestigious career and the fact that she genuinely loves Avocados From Mexico.”

In the first teaser, Ringwald preps an avocado in its hair and makeup chair before the pair have their big Super Bowl ad moment.

You can see the teaser below:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Hazelton School Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazelton School Week"

New Voting Equipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Voting Equipment"

Ambulance Supervisor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ambulance Supervisor"

HS Dance

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Dance"

KX Storm Team Evening Full Weather Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Evening Full Weather Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/21"

Snowmobiling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snowmobiling"

New Garrison Police Chief

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Garrison Police Chief"

October Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "October Grant"

KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/21"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/21"

Tuesday Forecast: Temps warm to well above freezing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Forecast: Temps warm to well above freezing"

College Basketball 1.20.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball 1.20.20"

Hailey Quam

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hailey Quam"

UMary

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary"

Local Heroes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local Heroes"

New Salon

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salon"

Ice Jam

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Jam"

Carbon Monoxide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Carbon Monoxide"

Mouse River Players

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mouse River Players"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge