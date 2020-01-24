Live Now
Live coverage: Day 3 of House arguments against Trump in U.S. Senate trial

Super Bowl Saturday? Teen wants big game moved from Sunday

The Big Game

by: Austin Kellerman

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS, Texas (NEXSTAR) — We’ve all struggled to get out of bed on the Monday morning following Super Bowl Sunday.  Let’s just say productivity isn’t where it could be in the office that day.

A New York teen is trying to change that by starting a petition to move the biggest game in American sports back a day to Saturday.  And he isn’t alone!  So far, more than 30,000 people have signed his petition on Change.org.

Frankie Ruggeri, 16, argues more fans would be able to watch the Super Bowl on a Saturday.  He’s specifically advocating for children who have to go to school the next morning.

“He has a lot of passion in his heart,” Frank Ruggeri told CNN about his son. “When he gets on one thing, he really sticks with it.”

Even though the game will remain on Sunday this year, Frankie plans to stay up late and watch.  He’ll be rooting for the San Francisco 49ers to beat the Kansas City Chiefs.

What do you think? Is Frankie onto something?

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Furry Friends Ramsey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furry Friends Ramsey"

A foggy start on this Friday morning

Thumbnail for the video titled "A foggy start on this Friday morning"

MPD Chief Approaches Retirement

Thumbnail for the video titled "MPD Chief Approaches Retirement"

Mandan win Esports Championship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan win Esports Championship"

Jamestown-St. Mary's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jamestown-St. Mary's Basketball"

Boys HS Hockey 1.23.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Hockey 1.23.20"

HS Wrestling 1.23.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling 1.23.20"

Mandan Gymnastics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Gymnastics"

Wilton-Wing Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wilton-Wing Bball"

Legacy Girls Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Girls Bball"

Mandan Boys Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Boys Hockey"

Lost Parents Scholarship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lost Parents Scholarship"

Hearts for Hospice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hearts for Hospice"

Mt. Fargo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mt. Fargo"

United Way Donations

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Way Donations"

Thursday, January 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, January 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Lincoln Water

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Water"

Shooting Drill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shooting Drill"

Breaking Barriers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Breaking Barriers"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/23"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge