Super Sick Monday? An estimated 14M Americans plan to call in sick the day after the Big Game

A recent survey conducted by the Workforce Institute and Mucinex found that nearly 14 million employed Americans plan to call out of work after Sunday’s Big Game.

This would create one of the biggest “sick days” of the year.

The survey also said another 25 percent of working Americans agreed that the Monday after the Big Game should be considered a national holiday.

Frankie Ruggeri, a high school student from New York, even created a petition on change.org to move Super Bowl 55 to the first Saturday in February instead of the first Sunday in February.

“It will get more money.and get more vistors to game.NFl will get more telavison views because most goverment jobs have off. have to more children to enjoy there beloved game on TV or at venue. Most of your playoff games are on saturday. Probably have to prices becuse more vistors will go,” the petition read.

He’s asking for 75,000 signatures. As of posting time, Ruggeri has received 70,707 signatures.