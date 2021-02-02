The real deal: Buccaneers surprise third-grader who made sticky note jersey

The Big Game

by: Olivia Steen

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Julian Casillas has been a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan for quite some time. When he saw the Buccaneers van pull up to Twin Lakes Elementary School Monday morning, it said it was a dream come true.

“I didn’t know about this. I didn’t know about this. This was cool and I enjoyed it,” said Casillas. It was a picture of Julian’s handcrafted Bucs jersey that was sent to the Buccaneers team by one of his teachers, that sparked their attention. “I just wanted to make it because I had an idea in my head.”

While the Bucs loved his creativity, they wanted to make sure he also had the real deal and presented him with his very own autographed Jason Pierre-Paul jersey.

“It was very nice. Thank you for giving me this jersey. I was not expecting all of the attention, but I’ll take it,” said Casillas.

His mom Sofia, said they never expected a surprise like this one from the team and they’re so grateful for it.

“Been a huge blessing, we are very humbled by it,” Sofia said.

Julian says he plans to watch Super Bowl LV in his new Pierre-Paul jersey.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Dr. Christie Massen

K9 in Contest

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/2

Teacher Contract Bill

Free Tutoring

Scooter Upgrade

Student Awards

Mask Mandate

UV Light in Jail

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/2

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/2

A warm Tuesday with snow and dangerously cold temperatures on the way

NDC FEB 2

College Basketball

Class B Basketball

Bishop Ryan Boy's Basketball

Ward County Vaccine Update

Chester County woman celebrates 107th birthday 2 weeks after beating COVID-19

The Door Covid and Recovery

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News