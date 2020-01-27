Live Now
Watch: Day 2 of Trump defense in Senate impeachment trial

‘This is awesome!’ Super Bowl Experience gives NFL fans real-life taste of the action

The Big Game
Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers have arrived in Miami for Super Bowl LIV, and so too have thousands of fans.

At the Miami Convention Center, football fever is kicking in — literally.

The annual ‘NFL Experience’ is a family-friendly event that takes place during the week leading up to the Super Bowl. It gives fans, both young and old, the opportunity to pose like the players, throw passes like them, run drills, kick field goals and re-live some of the most iconic moments from past Super Bowls.

“It’s very fun, we get to interact and do what the players do in the NFL,” one young fan said.

Daphne Wood, Director of NFL Events, added, “this is an authentic NFL experience, you can see the Super Bowl rings and trophy, kick a field goal, run a 40, visit the NFL shop, it’s interactive and it’s fun.”

On Monday, lifelong fans and the next generation of fans were all taking part in the fun.

“You go back to remembering how you were as a kid, getting ready for the Super Bowl, we didn’t have this experience as a kid,” one father said. “We just threw the football around in the backyard. To see this put together by the NFL, it’s great.”

Another woman said the Super Bowl Experience has turned her into a fan.

“I’m not the biggest football fan, but now I am after being here!”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/27"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/27"

Monday: Patchy fog and slick roads

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday: Patchy fog and slick roads"

Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus"

Safe Kids One Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safe Kids One Year"

Minot State Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State Hockey"

DND Dog Fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "DND Dog Fundraiser"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Phil Jackson Reacts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Phil Jackson Reacts"

Remembering Kobe Bryant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remembering Kobe Bryant"

About Coliform

Thumbnail for the video titled "About Coliform"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-26-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-26-20"

Underwood Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Underwood Basketball"

Uncover Hydrants

Thumbnail for the video titled "Uncover Hydrants"

Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hockey"

Video Game Controversy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Video Game Controversy"

HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Basketball"

Climate Change and Congress

Thumbnail for the video titled "Climate Change and Congress"

HS Swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Swimming"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge