Titans continue to be ‘red hot’ in the Red Zone

The Big Game

by: Kayla Anderson

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- It’s hard to imagine that Tennessee Titans kicker Greg Joseph hasn’t kicked a field goal since joining the team in December — and that’s a good thing.

Tennessee has dominated the red zone since Ryan Tannehill took over at quarterback. Forty-three touchdowns to one field goal is the ratio the Titans have produced offensively since Week 10.

“We have a lot of trust in the coaches and players. We have confidence that when we get down there we can go out and execute,” said tight end Jonnu Smith.

The Titans red zone touchdown percentage this season is an impressive 78 percent with the next best being the Green Bay Packers at 66 percent. So far in the playoffs they have yet to not score a touchdown once they entered the red zone.

And what might be even more incredible is that offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is mixing up play calls. From a Derrick Henry jump pass to Corey Davis to Ryan Tannehill quarterback run, their red zone in red hot.

“He’s (Arthur Smith) has done a good job at mixing things up and getting the ball in different people’s hands and we trust in Tannehill too so all is well,” added wide receiver Corey Davis.

Consistency in the red zone will have to continue on Sunday because the Chiefs offense is not afraid to put up points quick, so a touchdown over a field goal is almost a ‘must’ for the Titans.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Frenzy pt 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frenzy pt 2"

Legacy girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy girls basketball"

Mandan Girls Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Girls Hockey"

Frenzy pt 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frenzy pt 1"

U-Mary Men's Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Men's Hockey"

Dunn Brothers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dunn Brothers"

Friday, January 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, January 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Donating Prom Dresses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Donating Prom Dresses"

BSC new baseball coach

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC new baseball coach"

Medical Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medical Story"

Tourism and Tribes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tourism and Tribes"

Chesak Seed House

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chesak Seed House"

Moose traps Alaska man in shed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Moose traps Alaska man in shed"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/17"

Two more men charged in Minot Murder---Arrest Warrants Issued

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two more men charged in Minot Murder---Arrest Warrants Issued"

Minot Man Guilty to being Accomplice to Murder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Man Guilty to being Accomplice to Murder"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/17"

Prepare For Wind And Impossible Travel For Tonight Through Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare For Wind And Impossible Travel For Tonight Through Saturday"

Furry Friday- Bo The Dog

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furry Friday- Bo The Dog"

High School basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School basketball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge