Titletown businesses gear up for crowds despite away game

The Big Game

by: Erinn Taylor

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Sunday’s NFC Championship in San Fransisco is more than 2,000 miles from Titletown, but area businesses are preparing for a busy weekend.

“We’ll actually have every service area that we do on a home game completely open,” Amanda Watson, owner of Stadium View Bar, Grill & Banquet said.

She added that the bar had been preparing for a home game, on the chance the Minnesota Vikings would have beat the San Fransico 49ers last weekend.

“[We’ll have] all staff on hand, ordering a lot more food, a lot more beverages than we would in a typical week,” Watson said.

Not everyone goes out for the game, and the folks at Glass Nickel Pizza are gearing up to cater to those who prefer to watch the Pack from the comfort of the couch.

“We schedule pretty heavy in the kitchens and on the roads,” Desiree Wescott, owner of Glass Nickel Pizza Co. said. “It’ll get pretty busy probably about an hour before the game starts, there’s some people who like to have food like right away.”

Just like the bars surrounding the stadium, they’re hoping for the boost a victory brings.

“A Packer game in general, we definitely have a boost in our sales,” Wescott said, “but especially when they win. People are celebrating a little bit longer so that definitely helps us out.”

Back at Stadium View, Watson added, “There’s a lot of people that travel hours and hours to get here even on an away game, and I’ll expect that to be even higher this game.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

