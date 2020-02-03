Tom Brady at Super Bowl: ‘I’m not going anywhere’

The Big Game
Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (AP) — Tom Brady ran a Super Bowl trick play without putting on a uniform.

The 42-year-old longtime Patriots quarterback can become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when his contract ends in March, and he gave New England a fright in a commercial during the first half of Sunday’s game.

“They say all good things must come to an end, that the best just know when to walk away,” Brady said in the ad, walking through an empty football stadium and hinting at a possible retirement.

Brady says he has a major announcement, the music cuts out — and then he reveals he’s reading a script for Hulu.

“Me,” Brady adds, “I’m not going anywhere.”

Brady attended Sunday’s Super Bowl and appeared on the field along with Patriots coach Bill Belichick and former teammates Rob Gronkowski, Randy Moss and Adam Vinatieri.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-2-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-2-20"

Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hockey"

Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Basketball"

NFL Honors Veterans

Thumbnail for the video titled "NFL Honors Veterans"

Macmillan update - February

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macmillan update - February"

Under-reported Spill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Under-reported Spill"

Snowmobile Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snowmobile Safety"

100 Years of Like

Thumbnail for the video titled "100 Years of Like"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 2-1-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 2-1-20"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-1-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-1-20"

Real Life Superhero

Thumbnail for the video titled "Real Life Superhero"

Frenzy Second Block

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frenzy Second Block"

Frenzy First Block

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frenzy First Block"

Linton HMB Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton HMB Wrestling"

Underwood Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Underwood Bball"

Linton HMB Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton HMB Bball"

Century Boys Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Boys Bball"

Friday, January 31st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, January 31st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge