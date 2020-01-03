Watt to return for Texans in playoffs against Buffalo

Houston Texans J.J. Watt speaks during a press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Houston. Watt will return to practice with the Houston Texans on Tuesday, clearing the way for the star defensive end to play in the team’s playoff game in two weeks. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP)

HOUSTON, Texas (AP) —  J.J. Watt was a rookie in the 2011 playoffs when his spectacular performance against the Cincinnati Bengals led the Houston Texans to the first postseason win in franchise history. On Saturday the spotlight will be on Watt again.

He’ll return to the field a little more than two months after surgery when the Texans host the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the playoffs.

Watt, who tore a pectoral muscle in October, returned to practice on Dec. 24 and was activated to the roster from the injured reserve on Tuesday.

