What you can do to stay safe for the Big Game

The Big Game

This year’s big game may look a little different from years past.

We spoke with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health for tips on how to have an enjoyable and safe time.

Director Renae Moch says the safest watch party would be to celebrate with those who live in your home.

But if that doesn’t work, she says the fewer people, the better.

She suggests keeping hand sanitizer around food, if people will be serving themselves.

She also says consider alternatives to buffet layouts.

“If you think about having a bowl of Chips out there for an example. Or other types of finger food that are really popular items during these type of events,” she said. “Is there something you can do to make those individually packaged or individually wrapped? So people don’t have to touch other people’s food.”

Also, public health and the CDC advise people to try not to cheer because it spreads germs.

Instead, they recommend that you stomp, clap, or use hand-held noisemakers instead.

