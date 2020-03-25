Think Big! Shop Small!

Featured Businesses
|City
|Business Name
|Offering
|Bismarck/Mandan
|Down Home General Store/DallasLee
|Online Store Open
|Bismarck/Mandan
|Terry’s Health Products
|Carryout/Delivery
|Minot
|Uncle Maddio’s Pizza
|Online Ordering/Carryout
Other Businesses
|City
|Business Name
|Offering
|Berthold
|Sidelines Bar and Grill
|Carryout/Off-Sale
|Bismarck/Mandan
|A&B Pizza South
|Carryout/Delivery
|Bismarck/Mandan
|Advanced Cleaning & Restoration
|OPEN
|Bismarck/Mandan
|Applebee’s
|Curbside/Carryout
|Bismarck/Mandan
|Apple Creek Country Club
|OPEN
|Bismarck/Mandan
|Arby’s
|Drive-thru and Doordash/UberEats
|Bismarck/Mandan
|Big Boy
|OPEN
|Bismarck/Mandan
|Burger Time
|OPEN
|Bismarck/Mandan
|Das Mountain Food Truck
|Check Facebook
|Bismarck/Mandan
|Dialectic Brewing Company
|Off-Sale and Growlers
|Bismarck/Mandan
|Healthways Clinic
|OPEN (call if you have cold/flu symptoms)
|Bismarck/Mandan
|H.A. Thompson & Sons
|OPEN
|Bismarck/Mandan
|Hardee’s
|Drive-thru (drive or walk-up)
|Bismarck/Mandan
|Longhorn Steakhouse
|Curbside/Carryout
|Bismarck/Mandan
|Olive Garden
|Curbside/Carryout
|Bismarck/Mandan
|Pancheros
|Carryout/Delivery
|Bismarck/Mandan
|Pirogue Grille
|Curbside/Carryout
|Bismarck/Mandan
|Subway
|Curbside/Carryout
|Dickinson
|Arby’s
|Drive-thru and Doordash/UberEats
|Minot
|10 North Main
|Curbside/Carryout
|Minot
|Arby’s
|Drive-thru and Doordash/UberEats
|Minot
|Badlands
|Curbside/Carryout
|Minot
|Black Iguana Coffee
|Curbside/Carryout
|Minot
|Baan Rao Thai Restaurant
|Carryout/Delivery
|Minot
|Captain’s Cove
|Carryout/Curbside
|Minot
|Charlie’s on Main Street
|Carryout/Delivery
|Minot
|Cookies for You
|Carryout/Delivery
|Minot
|Dakota Burger Company
|Carryout/Delivery
|Minot
|Happy Joe’s Pizza
|Carryout/Delivery
|Minot
|Lamplighter
|Drive-thru
|Minot
|Longhorn Steakhouse
|Curbside/Carryout
|Minot
|Off The Vine
|Curbside/Carryout
|Minot
|Parker Cafe
|Curbside/Carryout
|Minot
|Prairie Sky Bads
|Curbside/Carryout
|Minot
|Magic City Harley-Davidson
|OPEN
|Minot
|Souris River Brewing
|Curbside/Carryout
|Minot
|Starving Rooster
|Carryout/Delivery
|Sawyer
|Gramma Jo’s Eatery
|Carryout/Delivery
|Williston
|Arby’s
|Drive-thru and Doordash/UberEats
Not Listed?
