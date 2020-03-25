Think Big! Shop Small!

CityBusiness NameOffering
Bismarck/MandanDown Home General Store/DallasLeeOnline Store Open
Bismarck/MandanTerry’s Health ProductsCarryout/Delivery
MinotUncle Maddio’s PizzaOnline Ordering/Carryout

City Business Name Offering
Berthold Sidelines Bar and Grill Carryout/Off-Sale
Bismarck/Mandan A&B Pizza South Carryout/Delivery
Bismarck/MandanAdvanced Cleaning & RestorationOPEN
Bismarck/MandanApplebee’sCurbside/Carryout
Bismarck/MandanApple Creek Country ClubOPEN
Bismarck/MandanArby’sDrive-thru and Doordash/UberEats
Bismarck/Mandan Big BoyOPEN
Bismarck/Mandan Burger TimeOPEN
Bismarck/Mandan Das Mountain Food TruckCheck Facebook
Bismarck/Mandan Dialectic Brewing CompanyOff-Sale and Growlers
Bismarck/Mandan Healthways ClinicOPEN (call if you have cold/flu symptoms)
Bismarck/Mandan H.A. Thompson & SonsOPEN
Bismarck/Mandan Hardee’sDrive-thru (drive or walk-up)
Bismarck/Mandan Longhorn SteakhouseCurbside/Carryout
Bismarck/Mandan Olive GardenCurbside/Carryout
Bismarck/Mandan PancherosCarryout/Delivery
Bismarck/Mandan Pirogue GrilleCurbside/Carryout
Bismarck/Mandan SubwayCurbside/Carryout
DickinsonArby’sDrive-thru and Doordash/UberEats
Minot10 North MainCurbside/Carryout
MinotArby’s Drive-thru and Doordash/UberEats
Minot BadlandsCurbside/Carryout
Minot Black Iguana CoffeeCurbside/Carryout
Minot Baan Rao Thai RestaurantCarryout/Delivery
Minot Captain’s CoveCarryout/Curbside
Minot Charlie’s on Main StreetCarryout/Delivery
Minot Cookies for YouCarryout/Delivery
MinotDakota Burger CompanyCarryout/Delivery
Minot Happy Joe’s Pizza Carryout/Delivery
MinotLamplighterDrive-thru
MinotLonghorn SteakhouseCurbside/Carryout
MinotOff The VineCurbside/Carryout
MinotParker CafeCurbside/Carryout
MinotPrairie Sky BadsCurbside/Carryout
MinotMagic City Harley-DavidsonOPEN
MinotSouris River BrewingCurbside/Carryout
MinotStarving RoosterCarryout/Delivery
Sawyer Gramma Jo’s Eatery Carryout/Delivery
WillistonArby’sDrive-thru and Doordash/UberEats

