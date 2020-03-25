Think Big! Shop Small!

Featured Businesses

CityBusiness NameOffering
MinotChoice Auto GlassOPEN
MinotUncle Maddio’s Pizza Online Ordering/Carryout
RugbyMJ McguireOPEN

Other Businesses

City Business Name Offering
AlexanderShuga ShackDrive-thru
Berthold Sidelines Bar and Grill Carryout/Off-Sale
Bismarck/Mandan A&B PizzaCurbside/Delivery
Bismarck/MandanAdvanced Cleaning & RestorationOPEN
Bismarck/MandanAmerica’s MattressOPEN by appointment
Bismarck/MandanApplebee’sCurbside/Carryout
Bismarck/MandanApple Creek Country ClubOPEN
Bismarck/MandanArby’sDrive-thru and Doordash/UberEats
Bismarck/Mandan Big BoyOPEN
Bismarck/MandanBismarck Heating & AirOPEN
Bismarck/Mandan Burger TimeOPEN
Bismarck/MandanCapital RVPhone Consultation/Delivery
Bismarck/MandanChiropractic Care CenterOPEN
Bismarck/MandanClothes MentorCurbside
Bismarck/MandanCorral SalesOPEN
Bismarck/MandanCountry Auto ClinicOPEN/Pickup & Delivery Available
Bismarck/MandanCS DoorsOpen with Restrictions
Bismarck/MandanDakota ChappyOnline Shopping
Bismarck/MandanDakota Promotions and PrintingOPEN
Bismarck/Mandan Das Mountain Food TruckCheck Facebook
Bismarck/Mandan Dialectic Brewing CompanyOff-Sale and Growlers
Bismarck/MandanDown Home General Store/DallasLeeOnline Store Open
Bismarck/MandanEat ThaiCarryout/Delivery (Online ordering)
Bismarck/MandanGreen Food 2 GoOPEN
Bismarck/Mandan Healthways ClinicOPEN (call if you have cold/flu symptoms)
Bismarck/Mandan H.A. Thompson & SonsOPEN
Bismarck/Mandan Hardee’sDrive-thru (Drive or Walk-up)
Bismarck/MandanHouse of ColorCall for Appointment
Bismarck/MandanLine-X of Bismarck/MandanOPEN
Bismarck/Mandan Longhorn SteakhouseCurbside/Carryout
Bismarck/MandanMetro XpressProviding Transportation
Bismarck/MandanM&W Beef PackersOPEN/Delivery
Bismarck/MandanNorthern NutritionCurbside/Takeout
Bismarck/Mandan Olive GardenCurbside/Carryout/Catering Bundles
Bismarck/Mandan PancherosCarryout/Delivery
Bismarck/MandanPapa Murphy’sCarryout
Bismarck/Mandan Pirogue GrilleCurbside/Carryout
Bismarck/MandanPlato’s ClosetCurbside
Bismarck/MandanRJR Maintenance & ManagementAppointments ONLY, No Walk-ins
Bismarck/MandanRuby TuesdayCarryout/Delivery
Bismarck/MandanRummel ChiropracticOPEN With Restrictions
Bismarck/MandanSchmidt Auto SalesOPEN
Bismarck/MandanSPS CompaniesOPEN By Appointment
Bismarck/MandanStonehome Brewing CompanyCarryout/Delivery
Bismarck/Mandan SubwayCurbside/Carryout
Bismarck/MandanTerry’s Health ProductsCarryout/Delivery
Bismarck/MandanTexas RoadhouseCurbside/Carryout
Bismarck/MandanThomas & Moriarty’sCarryout
Bismarck/MandanWalker’s ‘n DaughtersOPEN (5th Street location)
DickinsonArby’sDrive-thru and Doordash/UberEats
Minot10 North MainCurbside/Carryout
MinotAffinity First Federal Credit UnionDrive Up Open Monday-Friday
MinotArby’s Drive-thru and Doordash/UberEats
Minot BadlandsCurbside/Carryout
Minot Black Iguana CoffeeCurbside/Carryout
Minot Baan Rao Thai RestaurantCarryout/Delivery
MinotCaptain’s CoveCarryout/Curbside
Minot Charlie’s on Main StreetCarryout/Delivery
MinotCircle SanitationOPEN
Minot Cookies for YouCarryout/Delivery
MinotDakota Burger CompanyCarryout/Delivery
MinotDon Bessette MotorsOPEN limited hours
MinotEl Azteca (Sponsored by Bark Porch)Carryout/Delivery
MinotFlower CentralOPEN
MinotGoodwillOPEN Limited Hours
Minot Happy Joe’s Pizza Carryout/Delivery
Minot Iseman HomesOPEN
MinotLamplighterDrive-thru
MinotLonghorn SteakhouseCurbside/Carryout
MinotOff The VineCurbside/Carryout
MinotParker CafeCurbside/Carryout
MinotParty CityOnline or By Phone
MinotPrairie Sky BadsCurbside/Carryout
MinotMagic City Harley-DavidsonOPEN
MinotRiddles JewelryOPEN Limited Hours Tuesday-Saturday
MinotSouris River BrewingCurbside/Carryout
MinotStarving RoosterCarryout/Delivery
MinotTC NurseryOPEN
RugbyHeart of America PharmacyOPEN with restrictions/Curbside
Sawyer Gramma Jo’s Eatery Carryout/Delivery
TiogaPapineau InsuranceOPEN/Lobby Closed
WillistonArby’sDrive-thru and Doordash/UberEats
WillistonCooks on MainCarryout/Delivery

Not Listed?

Fill out my online form.

Recent Videos

Robert One Minute 8-24

Robert Suhr KX News At 6:20am Forecast 8-24-20

Underwood School District uses thermal readers

Our Redeemer's Volleyball

Top plays of the week

Lincoln woman creates at-home gourmet kitchen

Robert One Minute 8-23

The "Not So Heavenly Bodies" Calendar is back!

Healthy habits prevent health issues

Back on campus

COVID-19 ND Watch 8-23-20

Minot volleyball

Northwoods League baseball

Heavy police presence in Bismarck

"MAGA" Boat Parade

High school tennis

High school football

Robert One Minute 8-22

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 8-22-20

Big 4 Scout Camp

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss