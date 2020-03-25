Think Big! Shop Small!

Featured Businesses
|City
|Business Name
|Offering
|Minot
|Choice Auto Glass
|OPEN
|Minot
|Uncle Maddio’s Pizza
|Online Ordering/Carryout
|Rugby
|MJ Mcguire
|OPEN
Other Businesses
|City
|Business Name
|Offering
|Alexander
|Shuga Shack
|Drive-thru
|Berthold
|Sidelines Bar and Grill
|Carryout/Off-Sale
|Bismarck/Mandan
|A&B Pizza
|Curbside/Delivery
|Bismarck/Mandan
|Advanced Cleaning & Restoration
|OPEN
|Bismarck/Mandan
|America’s Mattress
|OPEN by appointment
|Bismarck/Mandan
|Applebee’s
|Curbside/Carryout
|Bismarck/Mandan
|Apple Creek Country Club
|OPEN
|Bismarck/Mandan
|Arby’s
|Drive-thru and Doordash/UberEats
|Bismarck/Mandan
|Big Boy
|OPEN
|Bismarck/Mandan
|Bismarck Heating & Air
|OPEN
|Bismarck/Mandan
|Burger Time
|OPEN
|Bismarck/Mandan
|Capital RV
|Phone Consultation/Delivery
|Bismarck/Mandan
|Chiropractic Care Center
|OPEN
|Bismarck/Mandan
|Clothes Mentor
|Curbside
|Bismarck/Mandan
|Corral Sales
|OPEN
|Bismarck/Mandan
|Country Auto Clinic
|OPEN/Pickup & Delivery Available
|Bismarck/Mandan
|CS Doors
|Open with Restrictions
|Bismarck/Mandan
|Dakota Chappy
|Online Shopping
|Bismarck/Mandan
|Dakota Promotions and Printing
|OPEN
|Bismarck/Mandan
|Das Mountain Food Truck
|Check Facebook
|Bismarck/Mandan
|Dialectic Brewing Company
|Off-Sale and Growlers
|Bismarck/Mandan
|Down Home General Store/DallasLee
|Online Store Open
|Bismarck/Mandan
|Eat Thai
|Carryout/Delivery (Online ordering)
|Bismarck/Mandan
|Green Food 2 Go
|OPEN
|Bismarck/Mandan
|Healthways Clinic
|OPEN (call if you have cold/flu symptoms)
|Bismarck/Mandan
|H.A. Thompson & Sons
|OPEN
|Bismarck/Mandan
|Hardee’s
|Drive-thru (Drive or Walk-up)
|Bismarck/Mandan
|House of Color
|Call for Appointment
|Bismarck/Mandan
|Line-X of Bismarck/Mandan
|OPEN
|Bismarck/Mandan
|Longhorn Steakhouse
|Curbside/Carryout
|Bismarck/Mandan
|Metro Xpress
|Providing Transportation
|Bismarck/Mandan
|M&W Beef Packers
|OPEN/Delivery
|Bismarck/Mandan
|Northern Nutrition
|Curbside/Takeout
|Bismarck/Mandan
|Olive Garden
|Curbside/Carryout/Catering Bundles
|Bismarck/Mandan
|Pancheros
|Carryout/Delivery
|Bismarck/Mandan
|Papa Murphy’s
|Carryout
|Bismarck/Mandan
|Pirogue Grille
|Curbside/Carryout
|Bismarck/Mandan
|Plato’s Closet
|Curbside
|Bismarck/Mandan
|RJR Maintenance & Management
|Appointments ONLY, No Walk-ins
|Bismarck/Mandan
|Ruby Tuesday
|Carryout/Delivery
|Bismarck/Mandan
|Rummel Chiropractic
|OPEN With Restrictions
|Bismarck/Mandan
|Schmidt Auto Sales
|OPEN
|Bismarck/Mandan
|SPS Companies
|OPEN By Appointment
|Bismarck/Mandan
|Stonehome Brewing Company
|Carryout/Delivery
|Bismarck/Mandan
|Subway
|Curbside/Carryout
|Bismarck/Mandan
|Terry’s Health Products
|Carryout/Delivery
|Bismarck/Mandan
|Texas Roadhouse
|Curbside/Carryout
|Bismarck/Mandan
|Thomas & Moriarty’s
|Carryout
|Bismarck/Mandan
|Walker’s ‘n Daughters
|OPEN (5th Street location)
|Dickinson
|Arby’s
|Drive-thru and Doordash/UberEats
|Minot
|10 North Main
|Curbside/Carryout
|Minot
|Affinity First Federal Credit Union
|Drive Up Open Monday-Friday
|Minot
|Arby’s
|Drive-thru and Doordash/UberEats
|Minot
|Badlands
|Curbside/Carryout
|Minot
|Black Iguana Coffee
|Curbside/Carryout
|Minot
|Baan Rao Thai Restaurant
|Carryout/Delivery
|Minot
|Captain’s Cove
|Carryout/Curbside
|Minot
|Charlie’s on Main Street
|Carryout/Delivery
|Minot
|Circle Sanitation
|OPEN
|Minot
|Cookies for You
|Carryout/Delivery
|Minot
|Dakota Burger Company
|Carryout/Delivery
|Minot
|Don Bessette Motors
|OPEN limited hours
|Minot
|El Azteca (Sponsored by Bark Porch)
|Carryout/Delivery
|Minot
|Flower Central
|OPEN
|Minot
|Goodwill
|OPEN Limited Hours
|Minot
|Happy Joe’s Pizza
|Carryout/Delivery
|Minot
|Iseman Homes
|OPEN
|Minot
|Lamplighter
|Drive-thru
|Minot
|Longhorn Steakhouse
|Curbside/Carryout
|Minot
|Off The Vine
|Curbside/Carryout
|Minot
|Parker Cafe
|Curbside/Carryout
|Minot
|Party City
|Online or By Phone
|Minot
|Prairie Sky Bads
|Curbside/Carryout
|Minot
|Magic City Harley-Davidson
|OPEN
|Minot
|Riddles Jewelry
|OPEN Limited Hours Tuesday-Saturday
|Minot
|Souris River Brewing
|Curbside/Carryout
|Minot
|Starving Rooster
|Carryout/Delivery
|Minot
|TC Nursery
|OPEN
|Rugby
|Heart of America Pharmacy
|OPEN with restrictions/Curbside
|Sawyer
|Gramma Jo’s Eatery
|Carryout/Delivery
|Tioga
|Papineau Insurance
|OPEN/Lobby Closed
|Williston
|Arby’s
|Drive-thru and Doordash/UberEats
|Williston
|Cooks on Main
|Carryout/Delivery
