2 dead, 2 injured as car drives hits pedestrians in Germany

Posted: / Updated:

Employees of a funeral home carry a victim to a hearse in Leipzig, Germany, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. A driver drove into a group of people in Leipzig on Tuesday, killing two people. Two other people were very seriously injured, according to police. (Jan Woitas/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — A car drove into a group of people at a pedestrian crossing in the eastern German city of Leipzig on Tuesday, killing two and leaving another two seriously injured, police said. They described it as an accident.

It wasn’t clear what led to the car, driven by a 50-year-old German man, hitting people crossing a road near a tram stop in suburban Leipzig.

The vehicle then crashed into a traffic light and ended up on the tram tracks.

Police said that an 85-year-old woman and an 80-year-old man were killed. Two more people were taken to a hospital and were being treated in intensive care.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

'One in a million' Manta ray photobombs surfer at Florida beach

KX Convo: John Hoeven

Tuesday, March 16th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Burn Ban

Flexibility Learning

New Rep

DST Vote

Wild Hogs Pt. 2

Outdoor Licenses

Women report more side effects to COVID-19 vaccines than men

Oil & Gas Impact

Overcast with rain/snow chances

NDC MAR 16

2021 Miss Basketball

Dickinson Track & Field

Shiloh Christian Boy's Basketball

Broadway Circle Update

Standing Rock COVID Anniversary

Monday, March 15th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Jeff Heintz

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News