3 migrants die in Greece after fire in abandoned building

Posted: / Updated:

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greece’s fire department says three migrants have been found dead following a fire in an abandoned building in the center of the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki.

The three men, believed to have been from Algeria, had been living on the third floor of the abandoned building. Firefighters said the three appeared to have died of smoke inhalation. A fourth man, who told authorities he was from Morocco, survived.

Firefighters said it was not immediately clear what caused the blaze.

Thousands of migrants and refugees make their way to Greece each year from nearby Turkey. Some apply for asylum in Greece, and others try to make their way further north to other European Union countries using smugglers. Many end up sleeping outdoors or squatting in abandoned buildings.

___

Follow all AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

COVID Conference

MIS-C Survivor

KX Convo: Jason Naas

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/10

Vaccine Registration

Historic Photos

Storm Spotters

Disability Study

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/10

Woodworkers

ND Beware: our drought has led to an early fire season

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/10

A cool down before the weekend warm-up

NDC MAR 10

Class B Basketball

Dead cattle found floating in Missouri River

Glenburn FD

RW: Terri philion

You Have a Voice

Burgum Vaccine

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News