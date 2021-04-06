Austria: 1 dead, 2 seriously hurt in balcony collapse

Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — A woman has died in Austria and two others were seriously injured after an apartment balcony collapsed, police said Tuesday.

Police in Upper Austria province, west of Vienna, said the balcony in the town of Lenzing collapsed Monday afternoon and the four people who were on it fell about 3 1/2 meters (11 1/2 feet).

A 55-woman was flown to a hospital in Linz, where she died on Monday night. Her 4-year-old grandson was only slightly hurt, but the boy’s mother and another woman who was visiting were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the roughly 60-year-old balcony’s collapse wasn’t immediately clear.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Larry's Hydro Lettuce: Fresh to your table all year long!

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OnemInuteForecast 4/6

Tuesday's Forecast: A few rain showers possible but many remain dry

NDC APR 6

Legacy Baseball

Minot Girl's Soccer

Mandan Baseball

Minot Girl's Tennis

Rural Landowners

Evacuation Checklist

Coffee Cruise

KX Convo: Chris Hagan

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 4/5

Study: Wearing masks can help reduce your allergies

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/5

Monday's Forecast: A slight chance for rain and cooler

NDC APR 5

ND PIGGYTALES- OTS

BSC Baseball

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News