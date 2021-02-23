Dutch arrest suspect in 3 armed robberies in Germany

Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — A German man suspected in three heists against money transporters, including one at Cologne-Bonn airport, was arrested in the Netherlands on Tuesday, German investigators said.

The 60-year-old, whose name wasn’t released, is alleged to have participated in the robberies in Cologne in 2018 and at the airport and in Frankfurt in 2019.

Two guards were wounded in the latter attacks, and the suspect is accused of using a machine gun in the airport robbery, prosecutors and police in Cologne said in a statement.

In all three cases, the assailants fled in cars stolen in the Netherlands, set fire to them near the crime scene and continued in a second car, they said. Investigators were able to identify a car that they allegedly used to flee back across the border.

Prosecutors and police said their investigation did not confirm media speculation that former members of the far-left Red Army Faction group may have been involved in the robberies.

They said they already have sought the extradition of the suspect, who was detained on a European arrest warrant.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Thursday's Forecast: gusty & warm

NDC MAR 18

UMary Softball

Rugby Boy's Basketball

Remarkable Woman: Using the worst to help herself and others get to their best

Dr. Wynne: Vaccine Blood Clot

New Oklahoma Blood Institute, Harvard research gives insight into blood types and likelihood to catch COVID-19

Wednesday, March 17th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Derek Hackett

Vaccine Hesitancy

Vaccines Ramping Up

Long Term Visitation

Teacher Deadline Bill

Business Liability

WWII Vet builds planes in isolation

Why spring happens at a specific time on a specific day

Amber's St. Patrick's Day #OneMinuteForecast

Decreasing clouds with warmth on the way

NDC MAR 17

College Sports

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News