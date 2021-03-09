German police find 2 dead in house in southwestern town

Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — Police said they found two bodies on Tuesday in a house in a small town in southwestern Germany that is located near a major U.S. air base. They asked local residents to stay indoors as they searched for a suspected perpetrator.

The incident happened in Weilerbach, which is near the city of Kaiserslautern and the Ramstein Air Base.

Police tweeted that they were looking for a perpetrator and increasing their presence in the town.

Police told German news agency dpa that the man and woman were found dead on Tuesday morning, and that they weren’t married but believed to have been a couple. Other details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

National Day Calendar: National Meatball Day

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/9

Amber's Tuesday Morning Storm Team Forecast 3/9

Superheroes

Class B Basketball

BPS Gets Indian Education Director

Midwest Living

KX Storm Team Full Weather Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/8

Blessing Bank

Parkinson's Month

Supreme Court

Election Funding

Hate Crime Bill

ATW: Minot Cheer

ATW: Mic'd Up w/ Glenburn Girl's Basketball

ATW: Chatting w/ the Champs BHS Wrestling

ATW: WDA Recap

Remarkable Woman Jill Wiese

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/8

Battle Creek woman celebrates 113th birthday

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News