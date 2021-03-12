Germany bans ‘water vitalizer’ over radio interference

Posted: / Updated:

This photo provided on Friday, March 12, 2021 by the German ‘Bundesnetzagentur’ (Federal Network Agency) shows parts of a ‘water vitalizer’ device. German authorities on Friday banned the sale and use of the New Age ‘water vitalizer’ device amid concerns that it is interfering with amateur radio signals. (Bundesnetzagentur via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities on Friday banned the sale and use of a New Age ‘water vitalizer’ device amid concerns that it is interfering with amateur radio signals.

The Federal Network Agency said it had received numerous reports that the device, sold by Swiss company Wassermatrix AG as a way to “activate” the body’s self-healing powers, was transmitting on the frequencies allocated for ham radio users.

The agency said owners of the 8,000-euro ($9,540) device, which has been sold more than 2,400 times in Germany, are allowed to keep but not use it.

Wassermatrix AG didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Friday, March 12th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Bismarck landfill nears capacity

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/12

Paradise Spas

Hog Trough

Paws and Claws

Open Water

Brew Day

A sunny & warm forecast with a cool down to come

FURRY FRIDAY MAR 12

Amazing Race for Haiti

NDC MAR 12

Regional Basketball

State Class A Basketball

Thursday, March 11th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/11

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/11

Colder today with a large warm-up to come

NDC MAR 11

Watford City Girl's Basketball

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News