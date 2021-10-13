Hurricane Pamela makes landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast

Posted: / Updated:

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Pamela makes landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Top Stories

More Top Stories

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories