Indians plant millions of saplings amid mass campaign

(KX News) – The entertainment industry looked a lot different in the 1950s. Names like Lucille Ball, Jack Benny and Red Skelton were household names, not because of social media but by way of families sitting and watching their favorite programs together. Not just watching though but also listening.

Though he wouldn't hit the national airwaves until 1955, a son of North Dakota went on the air in California in 1951 with what would become known as his champagne music. That music and the man leading it would eventually capture the eyes and ears of the nation, not to mention its feet. Although now only seen in re-runs, 70 years later, in this two-part series, we'll hear from those who knew Lawrence Welk best, to find out why he's still seen on television, which fans consider "Wunnerful."

That signature accent, the way he swung his baton and of course the sounds and steps of his brightly outfitted musical family. For these reasons and more, once upon a time, the studio audience and now the home audience tap their toes watching The Lawrence Welk Show.

Before being in millions of homes across the nation, however, Lawrence Welk could be seen with his family at his home in Strasburg. In March of 1903, Lawrence was born to German parents who came from Russia.He would leave the fourth grade and work full-time on the farm. He didn't learn to speak English until he was 21.

Growing up, Lawrence decided he wanted to become a musician and asked his father to buy him the instrument he would play for the rest of his life.

"I wanted a good accordion because the reeds kept breaking on those cheap accordions all the time," Lawrence Welk said in a television interview in 1980. "And I told my father if he would buy me the real good accordion, the best accordion that's available, I would stay on the farm until I was 21 years of age.And I waited four years for that day to come up," Welk said.

He would then begin working to make a name for himself, as future Welk show star Bobby Burgess explained.

"For years and years, he was a territorial band. He would tour right down the center of America, back in the '30s and '40s and '50s and found out what people liked and their reflection of what they were interested in," Burgess said.

They were interested in the sound of his champagne music and in 1951, Lawrence Welk appeared on local California television station (Nexstar affiliate) KTLA and would become a hit. But despite gaining attention and eventually debuting on nationwide TV in 1955, Lawrence would never forget his North Dakota roots."We love the people that we get from here and I have hopes that in the future if we continue our show if we will be so lucky, that we can always include a few people from North Dakota," Welk said."This is still where they have the best people."

"He came out and he wanted to walk and wanted to see everything," Edna Schwab, one of Lawrence Welk's nieces said, sitting behind the Welk Homestead.

"One thing I remember, he'd make it a point when he came out here, he'd climb the steps to the upstairs.That's where the bedroom was," Evelyn Schwab, one of Lawrence Welk's nieces said.

Helping to preserve those stairs and the entire Welk homestead history is the State Historical Society of North Dakota. "We and Pioneer Heritage before us have put in a lot of work, to try and maintain it as close to 1924 as we can," Robert Hanna, the Historic Site Manager for the State Historical Society of North Dakota said.

Aside from the house, there are some things original to the site, like the outhouse and somewhat original is the barn. While Welk Homestead Site Supervisor Brian Grove said it's important to maintain this property, he said it also reflects the qualities of families like the Welks and so many others.

"I think he really stresses North Dakotan's view of the world. We are true. We don't tell you false stuff. We show you what you're going to get. We aren't going to dance around the subject. You're going to get what we want and that is the ethics, that's the morals, that's religious. We are who we are and I think he really brought that throughout his show," Grove said.

Welk's nieces said he'd try to return home as much as he could and show his gratitude to his home state.On one return home (featured in the video) in June 1958, Welk made it a point to bring some family and friends with him, including his son Lawrence Welk, Jr. and Irish tenor Joe Feeney.

But Welk couldn't stay at home for long.He would have to get back to his show and entertain a nation.

Part two of Lawrence Welk: 70 Years on Television, will air Tuesday, July 6 at 6 p.m. on KX News.