Infant found alive after Egypt building collapse kills 25

Posted: / Updated:

A man walks on the rubble of a collapsed apartment building in the el-Salam neighborhood, in Cairo, Egypt, Saturday, March 27, 2021. A nine-story apartment building collapsed in the Egyptian capital early Saturday, killing at several and injuring about two dozen others, an official said. (AP Photo/Tarek wajeh)

CAIRO (AP) — Search and rescue workers pulled a 6-month-old baby alive from the rubble of a collapsed building as the death toll from the incident rose to 25, Egyptian officials said Sunday.

The infant’s mother, father, and sister had already been found dead, but teams continued to search for his older brother, who was missing, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

The young boy’s condition was stable as of Sunday, said one official from the country’s civil protection agency.

It was not immediately clear what caused the building’s collapse. An engineering committee was formed to examine the structural integrity of neighboring buildings, Khalid Abdel-Al, the administrative head of Cairo governorate, said on Saturday. Another 26 people were also injured.

Building collapses are not uncommon in Egypt, where shoddy construction is widespread in shantytowns, poor neighborhoods and rural areas.

With real estate at a premium in big cities like Cairo and the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, developers seeking bigger profits frequently violate building permits. Extra floors often are added without proper permits.

The government has recently launched a crackdown on illegal buildings, jailing violators and in many cases destroying the buildings.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Sun March 28, 2021 - Evening One Minute Forecast

Sun March 28, 2021 - Afternoon One Minute Forecast

College Sports

Rugby Baseball

Pastor donates a kidney

Mike's Full Forecast 3/27/2021

Girls Who Code

North Dakota women make a difference from afar

Sat March 27, 2021 - Afternoon One Minute Forecast

Wilton-Wing Softball

College Sports

The Pursuit

Lincoln egg hunt for playground

Friday, March 26th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Randy Schwan

Cereal Dominos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/26

Fraud in ND

Delta Back to XWA

Gas Tax Bill

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News