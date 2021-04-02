Notre Dame’s rector: “15 or 20 years” needed for restoration

Posted: / Updated:

Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit, second right, attends the Washing of the Feet ceremony for Maundy Thursday, in Notre Dame Cathedral, Thursday, April 1, 2021, almost two years after a massive fire ravaged the Gothic cathedral. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, Pool)

PARIS (AP) — The rector of Notre Dame said Friday that the burned-out Paris cathedral and its esplanade could remain a building site for another “15 or 20 years.”

Rector Patrick Chauvet spoke to The Associated Press following Good Friday ceremonies, including venerating the “Crown of Thorns” at Notre Dame’s temporary liturgical base, the nearby church of Saint-Germain l’Auxerrois.

He added that: “I can guarantee that there’s work to do!”

In the days following the April 15, 2019, blaze that engulfed Paris’ Gothic gem, French President Emmanuel Macron set a five-year restoration deadline for 2024, when Paris is to host the Summer Olympics. But French officials quickly backpedaled Macron’s statement, conceding that it was unrealistic to complete the enormous project by that time.

The blaze also distributed vast amounts of toxic lead from the cathedral’s burned-out roof onto the site and nearby, complicating the clean-up work that came before restoration efforts could even begin.

Works planned include remodeling the cathedral’s esplanade, which before the blaze was visited every year by 20 million tourists.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Medora Wildfire

Highway Patrol of Medora Fire/National Guard Help2

Medora Fire1

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/2

ZOOM Blackhawks

Friday's Forecast: More fire concerns with rain possible next week

FF APR 2

flight restriction

NDC APRIL 2

Bismarck Girl's Soccer

Mandan Softball

HS Track & Field

Comm. Ambulance Gets Defibs

Act of Kindness at Edison

New HS Minot

Vaccine Hesitancy

Vaccine Quarantine

KX Convo: Sen. Hoeven

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast 4-1

American Rescue Plan

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News