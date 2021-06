In February 2020, we shared the love story of the Milsaps and how Mel Milsap would take his wife Lisa -- who lives with Alzheimer's -- to Edgewood Memory Care every day.

In September, we shared the impacts the pandemic had on Lisa’s condition, including the inability to visit the memory care center.

But Friday, the Edgewood Memory Care team hosted a golf tournament at Apple Grove in Minot.

Before everyone teed off, they wanted to let the couple know how much they miss them — and gave them a lilac bush and a blanket with the couple’s picture on it.