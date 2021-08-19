KX News Town Hall: School Daze

Virtual school, social isolation, disruption of normal activities and routines, fear of becoming sick — school-aged children are experiencing undue stress and uncertainty, created by the COVID pandemic.
For our August KX News Town Hall, we discussed what signs parents should look for regarding their child’s mental health, best practices for keeping them physically healthy, virtual learning options and more.
Thank you to Kirsten Baesler, North Dakota Superintendent of Public Instruction; Danica Nelson, Director of Special Education at Bismarck Public Schools; and Jeff Fastnacht, Assistant Superintendent of Mandan Public Schools for joining us.