For our June KX News Town Hall, we focused on helping you navigate the waters of North Dakota safely.

We brought on three experts who discussed what you need to know whether you’re in a kayak, paddleboat or showing off your stuff on the skis.

Thanks to Jackie Lundstrom, enforcement operations supervisor for North Dakota Game and Fish; Andres Pagan, owner and operator of Missouri Kayak Adventures; and Dustin Melby, sales representative for Moritz Sport & Marine for joining us.