On June 22, 2011, sirens sounded, levees breached and almost 12,000 acres along the Souris River were immersed under 2 to 15 feet of water.

Today, the water has receded and Minot’s landscape has changed — featuring huge levees, floodwalls and ditch systems. But has enough been done to ensure we won’t succumb to another flood? We asked those questions to our four guests and more on our KX News Town Hall: The Minot Flood, 10 Years Later.

Thank you to Ryan Ackerman, administrator for the Souris River Joint Board; Alan Walter, a Ward County Commissioner; Dan Jonasson, Minot’s Public Works Director; and Shaun Sipma, the Mayor of Minot.

