In our KX News December Town Hall, we look at the latest trends for our state with COVID-19.

Molly Howell with the North Dakota Department of Health gives us an update on the vaccine coming soon to North Dakota.

Plus, we look at hospital capacity issues and what healthcare will learn from this pandemic from Raumi Kudrna with CHI St. Alexius.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch explains how the mask mandate is affecting numbers, and when can we see a return to “normal.”