In our Stronger than the Storm 30-minute special, we focused on different severe weather systems that impact North Dakota. We looked at tornadoes in our state, debunked storm myths and illustrated the new technology that exists to keep you safe with KX Storm Team Meteorologists Tom Schrader, Amber Wheeler and Dave Holder.

A special thanks to John Paul Martin, a warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service; and Jennifer Wiechmann, director of Ward County Emergency Management for joining us.