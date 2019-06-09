A local golf tournament is helping Breast Cancer patients





The Volkowitsch Golf Open at Prairie West Golf Course in Mandan celebrated its 10th annual Breast Cancer event.

“I was sitting next to her when she passed. So, there was no call to be made. It is the worst of the worst,” said Loren Balkowitsch, Co-Founder of Volkowitsch Golf Tournament.

Loren Balkowitsch saw breast cancer take away his sister-in-law 8 years ago. That’s when he teamed up with Ryan Volk to create the Volkowitsch Golf Tournament.

“She was just a loving and caring individual and loved to be outside. So, it fit that I am a golfer and we were outside. I do it for her,” said Balkowitsch.

But this isn’t your typical golf tournament. each of the 18 holes features a unique challenge, such as teeing off while wearing pink oven mitts or putting to the hole with a pool cue. It’s all to raise money for the Bismarck Cancer Center.

“The money goes directly towards helping the patients that we serve. So, we have apartments that patients can use during their treatment for as little as 15 dollars a night, we have gas cards with transportation assistance, we have a massage therapist, and dietitian,” said Sara Kelsch, Marketing Director at Bismarck Cancer Center.

The Bismarck Cancer Center treats 200 breast cancer patients a year.



As for Balkowitsch and his supporters, his sister-in-law will always be remembered in a friendly game of golf.

144 people participated in the tournament. Local and national businesses donated more than 50 door prizes.