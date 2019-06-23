ALERT: Bismarck Woman Reported Missing

A Bismarck woman was reported missing yesterday.

Bismarck police say 26-year-old Alexis Marie Mertz was last seen on Monday at her home on North 12th Street, around 7:30 that night.

Police say Mertz is a white female. She’s about 5’5″ and around 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Officers say she may be traveling with Seth Voegele, a 30-year-old white male. Voegle is 6’4″ and about 205 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police have reason to believe she could be traveling in a Maroon 2005 Hyundai Sonata with North Dakota license plate number 914APH.

Information obtained by police indicates she may be or has been in Idaho or Utah in the last few days.

If anyone has any information on where Ms. Mertz is they are asked to call the Bismarck Police Department, or your local law enforcement agency.