Avoiding digital distractions just may save a life

A recent post by Jordan Page, an Instagram influencer, recently went viral. She told her story about how her son almost drowned because she was distracted by her phone.





Local moms are sharing the story saying how they are challenging themselves to be more present with their children and trying to “unplug” because they felt guilty after reading how Jordan’s son almost died.

I spoke to a Bismarck woman who is challenging herself to put her phone down.

Kayla Braun, a mother of three, said she is guilty of mindlessly scrolling through Facebook. She said she felt guilty when she read that post because she sees the struggle everywhere.

Instead of getting up in the morning and checking Facebook right away, Kayla has been practicing self-awareness techniques like reading devotionals and her Bible.

She wants to be more present with her children and engage with them instead of social media.

“It’s super challenging. I’ve felt this way for a while… addicted to my phone,” said Braun.

Kayla also said how her husband, Nick, has been supportive. Together they agreed they would no longer have their phones in bed at night.

They are trying to set an example for their children because they see their kids getting hooked on the phone now, too.

Since it’s swimming season, it’s important to pay attention to your children because anything could happen within seconds.

Kayla said recently she read another article where the woman’s son did pass away and how it affected her.

“Our whole society runs on it. So unplugging can be a challenge,” Kayla said. “I think about my 4-year-old, she loves adventure. I don’t want to live in fear.”

“What is more important than being present with my kids?” Kayla noted. “Nothing huge is happening on Facebook that I need to be on it multiple times a day.”