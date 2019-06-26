Bismarck Police Ready For McQuades Tournament

Bismarck – Thousands of softball players are in town this weekend for the McQuades Softball Tournament.

With hundreds of teams coming to the area, it presents plenty of opportunity for drinking, which is synonymous with softball.

And all that drinking, coupled with the extreme heat possible this weekend could lead to potential trouble on and off the field.

KX News spoke with the Bismarck Police Department about this weekends event and they tell us they do plan on having a presence during the tournament.

“The softball players police themselves, especially on the diamonds, the one I’m thinking of in particular is Clem Kelley, and the players do an excellent job of policing themselves. Those Officers are just there for a presence and if there is something that would happen we have someone there to respond”, Said Deputy Chief Randy Ziegler with the Bismarck Police.

Last year police say over two dozen people were cited during the weekend of the tournament.

In 2017, police issued just over 20 citations.