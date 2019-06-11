Celebrate Recovery: Christ-Centered Recovery Program

MINOT – Addiction can mean many different things, and affect many people. A local church in Minot has opened its doors to a program to help recovery in the church.

Celebrate Recovery was started in 1991 by Rick Warren and John Baker. It is a faith based 12 step program that is Christ-centered

“John Baker was a recovering alcoholic and he didnt think AA was doing it for him. He needed that spiritual component and so he went to Rick Warren and said I have this idea, and Rick said lets do it.” says Susan Ladlee.

Since then, the recovery program has become an international ministry. Stretching from prisons all over the US and to Minot.

“We started with a program called Life’s Healing Choices, which is an 8 week small group study, just to see what the interest was and from that we had some folks go through it and really wanted to join us in this effort and that’s where our leadership came from.” says Susan, who hlped start the program here.

“Susan says the church is the perfect place for people struggling with addiction to come for healing.

For Celebrate Recovery, our higher power is Jesus, and its through his power that we can share our struggles, we can share our faith”

Each Friday, a group of men and woman battling different addictions, come together to work through their problems with the help of each other.

Jared Crain, the men’s Ministry Leader says, “We start with a worship to get our minds right and just to mentally calm down and focus on whats going to be taught to us that moment.”

Jared says leaving his family in Texas for the military was a hard decision and forced him to face addictions of is own.

“For myself I started with selfishness, a little bit of pride, and codependency.”

Susan adds, “Well we all struggle with something, whether its an addiction to a substance or whether its a food addiction or whether we a are a people pleaser, anger issues, there are just so many things. We all struggle with somethin”

Addiction has many different faces, and Celebrate Recovery wants to help as many as they can in the community.

To find out more about Celebrate Recovery, CLICK HERE.



